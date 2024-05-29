IMD scientist: 'Severity of heatwave will decrease from tomorrow'

Many Indian states witnessed extreme temperatures yesterday resulting in Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for state including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Naresh Kumar, a scientist at the IMD, confirmed that the severe heatwave conditions will persist today, but relief is on the horizon as temperatures will start to gradually declining from tomorrow onwards.

"The severity of the heatwave will decrease from tomorrow onwards... In the coming 4 days, the temperature will decrease," he said.

According to Kumar, the heatwave intensity will lessen in the next few days. This prediction is influenced by a western disturbance that is impacting the western Himalayan region.

Additionally, he said that Kerala is likely to experience the onset of the monsoon within the next 24 hours which signals a shift in weather patterns. "In the coming 24 hours, Kerala can witness the onset of monsoon," he added.

Mercury touched 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Churu and Haryana's Sirsa yesterday. In Delhi, atleast three weather stations recorded maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius or more. Mungeshpur and Narela in Delhi clocked 49.9 degrees, followed by Najafgarh at 49.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

This marked the highest temperature recorded in the capital this season.

"Today, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar and Himachal Pradesh," the IMD said.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has also assured that states can expect relief from heatwave conditions after May 30. "Expect relief from the heat wave in northwest and central parts of the country after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. There could be some thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region," he said.