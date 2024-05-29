Delhi heatwave: Water wastage to lead to Rs 2,000 fine amid intense heat

Delhi government has ordered a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found wasting water amid the heatwave conditions in the national capital. The Delhi government said that teams will be deployed from tomorrow to inspect if people are wasting water and a fine of Rs 2,000 will be levied against anyone wasting water. The government has also ordered the disconnection of illegal water connections in construction sites and commercial establishments.

“There is an acute heatwave in Delhi and a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi’s share of water. Under these circumstances conservation of water becomes extremely important. However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi,” said water minister Atishi to Delhi Jal Board CEO in a letter.

The minister stated that there are illegal connections taken by construction sites and commercial establishments from water supply meant for domestic use. She said it is important to crackdown on the misuse of water.

DJB CEO has been asked by Atishi to deploy 200 teams to crackdown upon:

Washing of cars with water pipes

Overflow of water tanks

Use of domestic water for construction or commercial purposes

DELHI HEATWAVE

Temperatures in Delhi hovered near the 50 degree Celsius mark on Tuesday, with many observatory stations recording over 49 degree Celsius, while most recording above 45 degree Celsius maximum temperature.

The national capital continued to reel under extreme heat on Wednesday too, as heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were expected to prevail over most parts of Delhi, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maximum temperature is expected to cross 46 degree Celsius in many parts of the city on Wednesday. IMD has forecast heatwave conditions to persist in Delhi for the next few days.

The weather department has urged people to take "extreme care for vulnerable people”, and warned of a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in people across all ages.