IMD sounds twin alert: Severe heat wave in UP, extremely heavy rain in Northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of severe heat wave conditions over parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions over the next two days, even as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across large parts of Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

In its daily bulletin released this afternoon, the weather office said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 28 and 29, and over Assam and Meghalaya on June 28.

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Monsoon advances further north

The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two to three days.

The monsoon is also expected to advance into more areas of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeast Rajasthan during the subsequent two to three days.

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Meghalaya records 39 cm rain

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Over the past 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on June 28, exceptionally heavy rainfall of 39 cm was recorded at isolated places in Meghalaya.

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, while very heavy rainfall occurred in parts of West Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall was also reported from East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 80 kmph were reported in isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal and West Madhya Pradesh, while winds of up to 60 kmph affected parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Assam.

Heat wave grips Uttar Pradesh

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The IMD said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over East and West Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and 29, with severe heat wave conditions expected in isolated pockets on June 28.

Heat wave conditions are also forecast over Bihar on June 28 and 29, East Madhya Pradesh on June 28, and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between June 28 and June 30.

Day temperatures remained between 40°C and 43°C at many places in East Uttar Pradesh and at isolated locations across Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 43.8°C.

Heavy rain warning for Northeast, East and Central India

The IMD forecast widespread rainfall across Northeast India during the next five days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at many places.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Assam and Meghalaya on June 28, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on June 29.

In East India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall through June 29, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall during the period.

Bihar and Odisha are also likely to receive heavy rainfall over the coming days, with very heavy rainfall possible between June 30 and July 1.

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Across Central India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness widespread rain, thunderstorms and lightning activity. Isolated very heavy rainfall is forecast over parts of Madhya Pradesh between July 1 and July 3 and over Vidarbha on July 3 and 4.

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Northwest and West India

Northwest India is expected to see increasing rainfall activity as the monsoon advances.

The IMD forecast widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand from June 29 to July 4, Himachal Pradesh from July 2 to 4, and Jammu and Kashmir from June 30 onwards.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh during parts of the coming week.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are expected across several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

In western India, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall through July 4, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected on June 28 and again between July 1 and July 4. Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat are also likely to witness heavy rainfall spells over the next week.

The IMD also warned of moderate to intense lightning activity across parts of Central and East India during the next two to three days, urging residents in affected regions to remain alert as the monsoon continues its advance across the country.

