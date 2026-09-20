IMD warns of extremely heavy rain as Bay of Bengal low-pressure system heads towards Andhra-Odisha coast

By Sunday morning, it lay over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea.

The IMD said the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Monday (September 21). It is then expected to strengthen into a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 22.

The system is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and reach the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal near the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around the morning of September 23.

Don't Miss: Strongest El Niño since 1950? US climate centre gives 75% chance of historic event

Extremely heavy rain in Odisha, Andhra

The IMD warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 22 to 24 and south Odisha from September 22 to 25.

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh and Telangana are likely to see similar rainfall from September 23 to 25, while Vidarbha could receive heavy to very heavy rain on September 24 and 25.

The weather agency warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over south Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 23 and 24. South Chhattisgarh could also see extremely heavy rain on September 24.

For north coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on September 23 and 24.

Thunderstorms, strong winds

The IMD also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several areas.

Over Odisha, thundersqualls with winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are likely on September 23 and 24. Similar conditions are expected over Telangana from September 23 to 25.

Advertisement

Strong surface winds are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from September 20 to 24, over Rayalaseema from September 20 to 23, and over Telangana from September 23 to 25.

Rain across East and South India

The IMD forecast fairly widespread to widespread rain over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Gangetic West Bengal from September 20 to 26.

Jharkhand, Odisha, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see widespread rain from September 22 to 26, while Bihar is expected to receive such rainfall from September 24 to 26.

In southern India, widespread rain is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from September 22 to 24. Telangana is likely to see widespread rain from September 21 to 26.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive widespread rain on September 20 and 21 and again from September 24 to 25. Coastal Karnataka and parts of Karnataka are also expected to see widespread rainfall through the period.

The IMD also forecast heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the coming days.

