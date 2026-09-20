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EAM S Jaishankar, former Army chief get SIR notices in Delhi

EAM S Jaishankar, former Army chief get SIR notices in Delhi

Jaishankar and his wife have been placed in the "unmapped with last SIR" category

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Amit Bhardwaj
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 6:32 PM IST
EAM S Jaishankar, former Army chief get SIR notices in DelhiJaishankar and ex-Army chief Dwivedi have got EC notices under SIR

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his wife, Kyoko S Jaishankar, are among the VVIPs to receive notices from the Election Commission (EC) during its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi.

CBI Director Praveen Sood and members of his family, former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife, and the wife and son of CPM MP John Britas have also received notices as part of the exercise.

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The notices have been issued in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Don't Miss: Delhi SIR: 33.1 lakh voters get notices; Arwind Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal face scrutiny too

Jaishankar, Sood, and Dwivedi in 'unmapped' category

Jaishankar and his wife have been placed in the "unmapped with last SIR" category. This means their current electoral records could not be linked to the rolls prepared during the previous revision exercise in 2002.

The couple are registered as voters in the Sunder Bagh electoral part of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Sood, his wife Vanita Sood, and his mother Kamlesh Sood have also been served notices under the same category.

Former Army Chief General Dwivedi and his wife, Sunita Dwivedi, received notices citing the same discrepancy. They are also registered as voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

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Britas family gets different notices

The notices issued to CPM MP John Britas's wife, Sheba Britas, and their son, Anand Britas, cited different discrepancies. Sheba was flagged for a "self-name mismatch", while Anand received a notice over a "parent-name mismatch".

Anand's notice may have been triggered by the discrepancy identified in his mother's electoral record.

Sheba and Anand are also registered voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

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Published on: Sep 20, 2026 6:30 PM IST
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