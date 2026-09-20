The notices have been issued in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

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Jaishankar, Sood, and Dwivedi in 'unmapped' category

Jaishankar and his wife have been placed in the "unmapped with last SIR" category. This means their current electoral records could not be linked to the rolls prepared during the previous revision exercise in 2002.

The couple are registered as voters in the Sunder Bagh electoral part of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Sood, his wife Vanita Sood, and his mother Kamlesh Sood have also been served notices under the same category.

Former Army Chief General Dwivedi and his wife, Sunita Dwivedi, received notices citing the same discrepancy. They are also registered as voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

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Britas family gets different notices

The notices issued to CPM MP John Britas's wife, Sheba Britas, and their son, Anand Britas, cited different discrepancies. Sheba was flagged for a "self-name mismatch", while Anand received a notice over a "parent-name mismatch".

Anand's notice may have been triggered by the discrepancy identified in his mother's electoral record.

Sheba and Anand are also registered voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

