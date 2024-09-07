IMD weather update: Andhra Pradesh braces for more floods, Rajasthan, Bengal and Himachal at risk too

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh, warning of significant weather disruptions over the next few days.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to be the hardest hit, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted from September 8 to 9 due to a cyclonic circulation that is intensifying into a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The forecast adds to the existing challenges in the region, which has already been dealing with flooding in Vijayawada and surrounding areas.

Despite some floodwaters receding earlier, fresh rainfall and another breach in the Budameru Rivulet have caused renewed flooding in parts of Vijayawada. The local administration is on high alert as floodwaters have again disrupted normal life.

Relief operations are underway, with 46,320 people currently being housed in 226 relief camps across Andhra Pradesh. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively involved in assisting flood-affected residents.

In addition to Andhra Pradesh, other states are also expected to face significant weather-related challenges in the coming days. Rajasthan, for instance, has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to the opening of four gates of the Bisalpur Dam in Bhilwara district.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for eastern Rajasthan, warning of continued rain activity in the region, particularly in Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions from September 8 to 9.

The IMD has also reported that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwards and intensify into a depression, impacting areas such as West Bengal, north Odisha, and the Bangladesh coast.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for South Bengal from September 9, with East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram districts expected to receive heavy showers.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea along the West Bengal-Odisha coast from September 8 to 10 due to rough conditions and squally winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains have led to the closure of roads in several districts, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur.

The local weather office has also warned of a low risk of flash floods in certain areas.