‘Improper and incomplete understanding’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat slams atrocities committed in the name of Dharma

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Sunday (December 22) said that all acts of persecution and atrocities committed in the name of "Dharma" (religion) were the result of misunderstanding and a lack of true comprehension of Dharma.

While addressing the centenary celebrations of the ‘Mahanubhav Ashram’ in Amravati, Maharashtra, Bhagwat emphasised the importance of properly imparting knowledge of Dharma.

“Improper and incomplete understanding of Dharma leads to Adharma. The persecution and atrocities that occurred worldwide in the name of Dharma were all rooted in misunderstanding and a lack of proper understanding of Dharma,” he explained.

He further affirmed that Dharma has always existed, governing the workings of the world, which is why it is called “Sanatan” (eternal). He concluded by stating that the practice of Dharma itself ensures its protection.

Last week, Bhagwat expressed concern over the revival of temple-mosque disputes and emphasised that certain individuals, following the construction of the Ram Temple, are attempting to position themselves as ‘leaders of Hindus’ by stirring up such issues.

Delivering a lecture on ‘India - The Vishwaguru,’ at the Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series), Bhagwat advocated for an inclusive society, stressing the importance of showing the world that India can live together in harmony.

Highlighting India’s diverse and inclusive society, Bhagwat mentioned that Christmas is celebrated at the Ramakrishna Mission, adding, “Only we can do this because we are Hindus.”

“We have lived in harmony for centuries. To offer this harmony to the world, we must create a model for it. After the Ram Mandir’s construction, some individuals think they can become leaders of Hindus by raising similar issues in new locations. This is not acceptable,” he said.

Bhagwat also criticised global narratives on minority rights, asserting that while India is often advised to address its minority issues, the world is now witnessing the dire conditions minorities face in other countries.

He emphasised India's unique role in fostering global peace, stating, "A lot of people outside our country think that world peace is not possible without India playing a role. They believe it is only India and its rich tradition that can do this, the way it was demonstrated for 3,000 years. It is our responsibility to fulfill this requirement of the world."