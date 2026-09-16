LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Oil markets continue to remain on edge after an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Advertisement Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 16

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 100.50

PNG prices across major cities on September 16`

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Advertisement Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

US-Iran war update

The Houthis carried out their heaviest missile and drone attack in years against Saudi Arabia this week, setting oil sites ablaze and wounding 73. On Monday, a Houthi strike in western Yemen killed eight government soldiers, according to two military sources. The group also claimed a new large-scale attack using "dozens of ballistic missiles and drones" against King Khalid's airbase in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have been fighting Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, when the group declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh and began targeting its ships in the Red Sea. Fighting flared again after the group declared a naval blockade against Riyadh and launched attacks on its shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

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On Tuesday, Qatar warned of dire consequences if Bab al-Mandab was closed. Foreign ministry official Ibrahim Al Hashmi said shutting the strait would be "catastrophic for the entire world".

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump rejected a request from the Saudi crown prince to intervene in the war. He said that on Saturday the Houthis had called Washington and asked the US not to get involved.