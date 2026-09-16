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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Oil markets continue to remain on edge after an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 8:36 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 16): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, CNG and PNG rates continue to remain stable across Delhi and other major metro cities despite global energy markets being volatile due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude nearing $108 per barrel.

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MUST READ: Inflation heats up: Food prices rise, crude crosses $100; what it means for your wallet

Oil markets continue to remain on edge after an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 16

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 16

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

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Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 16

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

100.50

PNG prices across major cities on September 16`

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

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Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

US-Iran war update

The Houthis carried out their heaviest missile and drone attack in years against Saudi Arabia this week, setting oil sites ablaze and wounding 73. On Monday, a Houthi strike in western Yemen killed eight government soldiers, according to two military sources. The group also claimed a new large-scale attack using "dozens of ballistic missiles and drones" against King Khalid's airbase in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have been fighting Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, when the group declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh and began targeting its ships in the Red Sea. Fighting flared again after the group declared a naval blockade against Riyadh and launched attacks on its shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

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ALSO READ: Paying for fuel via UPI? Here's how much you'll be charged at petrol pumps

On Tuesday, Qatar warned of dire consequences if Bab al-Mandab was closed. Foreign ministry official Ibrahim Al Hashmi said shutting the strait would be "catastrophic for the entire world".

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump rejected a request from the Saudi crown prince to intervene in the war. He said that on Saturday the Houthis had called Washington and asked the US not to get involved.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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