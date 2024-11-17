'In Lok Sabha polls, we saw how dangerously...': RSS revives active role in Maharashtra for BJP victory 

In an effort to secure a strong victory for the BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has stepped up its campaign efforts. The Sangh's decision to take an active role comes after meticulous planning that addresses larger issues affecting the Hindu community.

Swayamsevaks have been canvassing door to door, urging voters to support the ruling Mahayuti alliance, an RSS functionary told The Indian Express. "Unlike in the past, this time the campaign is rigorous where individual swayamsevaks in smaller groups are reaching out to people across segments with an appeal not only to ensure 100% voting but also how and whom they vote."

Tensions between the BJP and RSS surfaced during the recent Lok Sabha elections, particularly after BJP President JP Nadda's statement that the party could operate independently of the Sangh. The friction contributed to the BJP's reduced seat count, dropping from 303 to 240, with significant setbacks in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, BJP managed only 9 seats, while loss was bigger in UP.

The two sides have since repaired their relationship. The RSS played a crucial role in Haryana, where it aided the BJP in winning an unexpectedly tough electoral contest against Congress. In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged extensively with RSS leaders, conducting multiple strategy meetings to prepare for the elections. A BJP source told IE, "A mechanism has been in place where regular inputs between the BJP and RSS are being shared daily along with course-corrective measures."

Although both organisations share a common ideology, an RSS functionary underscored their distinct roles: "The RSS and the BJP are two different organisations with different roles. Though our affiliation is for each other, we do not tell the BJP whom to give tickets in the elections and they cannot dictate terms to the RSS."

The Sangh's campaign strategy focuses on subtle influence rather than overt rallies. "Our swayamsevaks are not holding any public rallies or appealing to the masses to vote for certain candidates," said another RSS leader according to IE. "Our goal is to unite a strong Hindu Rashtra that will cater to the welfare of every individual rising above caste, community, and religion."

The BJP has centered its campaign on Hindu unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the slogan "ek hai toh safe hai (Together, we are safe)" to appeal to OBCs, Dalits, and STs, positioning the Congress as promoting division. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also warned voters, with an aggressive slogan, "Batenge toh katenge (divided we fall)."

Challenges for the Mahayuti alliance include countering the MVA's influence among Dalit voters and addressing demands such as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s call for reservation. The RSS' awareness efforts aim to warn against what an RSS leader described as the "dangerous" religious and caste consolidations witnessed during the Lok Sabha polls. "Our role is to impress upon the people the dangers of such consolidation that not only leave Hindus divided but also vulnerable."

Maharashtra will vote on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.



