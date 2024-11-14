In Maharashtra Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Narendra Modi: ‘Modi Thinks Constitution is a blank book because he’s never opened it’

In a fiery speech at a rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took direct aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of disregarding the Constitution and failing to understand its core values. Gandhi claimed Modi sees the Constitution as a "blank book," asserting that the Prime Minister has never read it and does not comprehend the essence of Indian democracy.

"This red book, which the BJP criticizes, embodies the soul of India and the values upheld by icons like Dr. B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Birsa Munda. Modi ji, if you think it’s empty, you are insulting these national heroes," said Gandhi, holding up the red-bound copy of the Constitution that has become a symbol in his rallies.

As part of his broader critique, Gandhi condemned the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for allegedly disrespecting India's tribal communities by referring to them as "vanvasi" (forest dwellers) rather than "adivasi" (original inhabitants). He argued that adivasis have a rightful claim to India's resources, particularly water, forests, and land. Gandhi said, "Adivasis are the first owners of this country, but the BJP wants to confine them to jungles without rights, against the very spirit of leaders like Birsa Munda."

The Congress leader, who currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also highlighted the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The MVA promises include Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for women, free bus travel, a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh, and a monthly Rs 4,000 aid for unemployed youth.

Gandhi renewed his call for a caste census, emphasizing its necessity to reveal the true representation of adivasis, Dalits, and backward classes in decision-making roles. "Out of Maharashtra’s 8% tribal population, their influence on policy-making is just 1%. This is a denial of representation, and a caste census will help correct this," he said.

Asserting that Maharashtra’s job opportunities have been siphoned to other states, Gandhi alleged that projects such as the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant, Tata-Airbus manufacturing, and iPhone production facilities were shifted from Maharashtra to other states. "Our government will keep Maharashtra’s jobs in Maharashtra and not let them be transferred elsewhere," he declared.

Gandhi also pointed to the underrepresentation of adivasi officers in Maharashtra's government administration. "Of the 90 officers running the government, only one is from the adivasi community. They don’t even receive significant departments," he said. This, he argued, limits the community's economic power and decision-making influence.

Turning his focus on the media and corporate sectors, Gandhi questioned the representation of Dalits, adivasis, and backward classes in high-ranking positions, advocating for their greater inclusion in India's social and economic structures. "My goal is to ensure that people from backward communities and tribals have rightful participation in power and decision-making," he concluded.

This rally underscores the Congress's growing emphasis on social justice, the need for a caste census, and direct challenges to the BJP's governance ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.