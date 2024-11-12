'Let’s not do shady stuff': SRK responds after Rahul Gandhi asks for 'one piece of advice for politicians' in throwback video

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen on stage alongside former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a media event. During the session, Rahul Gandhi, seated in the audience, asks Shah Rukh for advice to politicians.

Rahul Gandhi asks, “What’s your one piece of advice for politicians?" Shah Rukh, momentarily surprised by the question, responds with a smile, “Look who you asked."

Shah Rukh Khan then drew a playful parallel between his career and politics, quipping, “My job involves me to lie and deceit for a living, so I’m all show." His self-deprecating humor had the audience erupting in laughter and applause.

#FridayMotivation



In a time not too distant, within our own beloved nation, a remarkable encounter unfolded. Rahul Gandhi, representing the Congress, posed a profound question to Shah Rukh Khan:

"One piece of advice for politicians."



With sincerity, the iconic actor responded,… pic.twitter.com/7leWrlsKMh — Dharmesh J Soni (@DJSoniSpeaks) May 17, 2024

However, Shah Rukh soon shifted to a more serious tone, offering sincere advice. “I think the only idea should be to work honestly and have pride in your nation," he emphasized, urging everyone to “love the country” and to “not take money under the table."

He continued, “Let’s not do shady stuff. If we do things the right way, we will all make money, we will all be happy, and we will become a great and proud nation."

Wrapping up, Shah Rukh gave his final piece of advice: “So, my advice to all politicians is, be as honest as realistically possible."

Shah Rukh Khan made a spectacular comeback to cinema in 2023 after a quiet phase since 2019, starring in three big films—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. In Jawan, he even delivered a powerful monologue urging citizens to vote wisely, a scene that quickly went viral on social media and resonated with many.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, currently the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has been actively campaigning. He recently lent his support to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the run-up to the upcoming by-elections in Wayanad, Kerala.