Independence Day 2026: When, where to watch the ceremony, PM Modi's speech live on August 15

The main Independence Day celebrations will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Red Fort. The live broadcast is expected to begin at 6:30 am IST, allowing viewers to follow the arrival of the Prime Minister, ceremonial proceedings and other programmes.

The national flag is expected to be unfurled at around 7:30 am IST, followed by the Prime Minister’s address from the Red Fort ramparts. The speech is usually completed between 9 am and 9:30 am, although the exact duration may vary.

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Where to Watch on Television

Viewers can watch the Independence Day ceremony live on India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels as well as their YouTube channels. You can also visit the Business Today YouTube channel and website for the latest updates.

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Besides this, viewers can check out the Independence Day 2026 ceremony live on the Doordarshan network. DD National, DD News and DD India are expected to provide coverage, along with other Doordarshan platforms. The official broadcast is likely to include the flag-hoisting ceremony, the national anthem, the Prime Minister’s speech, cultural performances and visuals from celebrations across the country.

The event is also expected to be simulcast by leading private news channels on television and their official digital platforms.

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Online Live Streaming Details

People without access to television can watch the ceremony online through official government and broadcaster platforms. The live coverage is expected on:

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Doordarshan’s official YouTube channel.

DD News and DD National digital platforms.

The Press Information Bureau’s official social media channels.

The Prime Minister’s Office website and official YouTube channel.

PMIndia.gov.in and the National Informatics Centre’s Independence Day website.

WAVES, Prasar Bharati’s digital streaming platform.

Theme and Key Highlights

The official focus of the 2026 celebrations is “Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047”, highlighting the contribution of India’s youth to the country’s development journey. The celebrations will also mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic song that became an important symbol of India’s freedom struggle.

A special feature of this year’s ceremony will be the singing of Vande Mataram upon the Prime Minister’s arrival at the Red Fort. The government has described the programme as a tribute to the song’s historical and cultural importance.

What to Expect at the Red Fort

The ceremony is expected to include the Prime Minister’s arrival, a ceremonial Guard of Honour, the unfurling of the Tricolour and the National Anthem. A traditional 21-gun salute will accompany the national ceremony, followed by the Prime Minister’s address to the nation.

The programme is also likely to feature patriotic cultural performances by students and artists. Special guests from different sections of society, including young achievers and community representatives, are expected to attend the celebrations. The government previously announced that approximately 5,000 special guests would be invited.