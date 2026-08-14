Independence Day 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; Check roads to avoid, alternate routes

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Traffic restrictions around Red Fort

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the following roads will remain closed for general traffic from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM on August 15:

Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk

Lok Nayak Road between Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk

S.P. Mukherjee Marg between H.C. Sen Marg and Kashmere Gate

Chandni Chowk Road towards Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg towards Red Fort

Esplanade Road and Link Road towards Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road towards ISBT Kashmere Gate

Roads to avoid

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Commuters have also been advised to avoid several roads from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM, including Chirag, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road and BSZ Marg.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | INDEPENDENCE DAY–2026 🇮🇳



In view of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on 15.08.2026, certain traffic restrictions, diversions and vehicle movement regulations will remain in force from 04:00 AM to 10:00 AM for public safety and convenience.



🔹… pic.twitter.com/rP3Rt0f1tA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 14, 2026

Traffic restrictions will also affect routes around Netaji Subhash Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khata and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road via Gandhi Bypass.

Alternate routes for commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes for people travelling through the affected areas.

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For north-south movement, commuters can use routes via Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, S.P. Marg, NH-48, Moti Marg, Shanti Sarai Road, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

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For east-west movement, commuters travelling between NH-24/NH-9 and Ring Road can use Nizamuddin Khata and Barapullah Road, with DND and Barapullah Road/Ring Road suggested as alternative options. For trans-Yamuna movement, commuters can take Pusta Road towards ISBT Kashmere Gate via Yudhister Setu.

Commercial vehicles, buses to face diversions

The advisory stated that goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khata and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 midnight on August 14 to 11 AM on August 15. Interstate buses will also be diverted between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT.

City buses and DTC services will be diverted from affected corridors in accordance with the traffic plan.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory to commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and follow traffic signs, variable message signs and directions issued by traffic personnel. People have also been advised to rely on official Delhi Traffic Police advisories for real-time updates and avoid taking shortcuts through restricted areas.

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