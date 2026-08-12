Independence Day 2026: DMRC issues advisory against kite-flying ahead of August 15, warns to avoid these areas

Why is DMRC asking people to be careful?

Delhi Metro currently operates across a network of around 416 km in Delhi-NCR, with a large portion of the network running on elevated tracks. Metro trains receive electricity through overhead equipment (OHE) carrying 25,000 volts.

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A kite string can get caught in these overhead wires or become entangled with the pantograph, the equipment on top of a Metro train that draws electricity from the OHE.

Even coming into direct or indirect contact with the high-voltage equipment can be extremely dangerous and potentially fatal.

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Metallic manjha can make kite flying even more dangerous

DMRC has specifically warned against flying kites with metallic manjha near Metro infrastructure. Such strings can conduct electricity and pose a serious risk to anyone handling them. Apart from the danger to kite flyers, a string caught in the OHE or pantograph can also cause electrical tripping, damage the equipment or disrupt Metro operations.

METRO ADVISORY ON KITE FLYING NEAR ELEVATED METRO LINES



Flying kites is a popular tradition in Delhi-NCR, especially around Independence Day. Delhi Metro which presently operates a network of 416 KM in Delhi-NCR is primarily elevated with 25,000 Volts, voltage live Over Head… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 12, 2026

What should Delhi residents do?

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DMRC is asking people to enjoy kite flying only in open spaces located well away from elevated Metro lines. If you live in a neighbourhood through which an elevated Metro corridor passes, avoid flying kites from rooftops, balconies or open areas close to the tracks.

Parents should also make children aware of the risks, particularly during the days leading up to and around Independence Day, when kite-flying activity increases sharply.

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DMRC teams to keep watch

DMRC said it has a dedicated mechanism to deal with kite-string-related disruptions during the kite-flying season. Teams will be deployed near stations and areas where kite-flying incidents are more common. These teams will remove kite strings whenever they are spotted, while train operators and station staff have also been advised to remain particularly alert.

The aim is to prevent a kite string from turning into a safety hazard or causing disruption to thousands of Metro passengers.