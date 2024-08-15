Independence Day: 75,000 new seats will be created in medical colleges in next 5 yrs, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the 78th Independence Day celebrations, on Thursday announced that the government will create 75,000 new seats in medical colleges in India in the next five years. He said that due to a shortage of seats, students have to go to foreign countries. To stop this, he said, the government will create more seats in the country.

During his hour-long address, the Prime Minister touched upon a host of issues such as the 'VIshit Bharat' goal, welfare schemes, natural disasters, women's security, and foreign investment.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort, he said India can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 if 140 crore people moved in one direction. "We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India. Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke on atrocities on women and said he was pained by such developments. "As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and State Governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instil confidence in society."

"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear."

The Prime Minister began his speech with natural disasters that have struck the country in the past few years. "This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, and property in natural calamity; the nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis."

The PM unfurled the national flag for the 11th time in a row on Independence Day. His first Independence Day address of his third term took him past Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of Red Fort during 2004-2014, and placed him behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

During the address, he spoke on his government's mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. "Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'."

While the theme of 'Viksit Bharat' was expected to animate his address, there was a view that the crisis in Bangladesh, especially the targeting of minority Hindus, may find a mention in his speech. It was also expected that Modi may also speak about the mandate for his government for a third straight term, though with a reduced majority, and dwell at length on how reforms, development programmes and welfare measures rolled out in the last 10 years have impacted the lives of the people.

Jammu and Kashmir has often figured in his August 15 speeches as the government has worked overtime to reconfigure the security and development paradigms in the erstwhile state, now a Union territory, since scrapping Article 370 in 2019.

Of late, the region, especially the Jammu division, has seen several terror incidents, leading to the deaths of several security personnel. The Supreme Court has set September 30 as the deadline for the holding of assembly elections there.

There is also an anticipation that some of the key decisions taken by the government since he assumed the office in June for a third term may be highlighted by him. Such decisions include an expansion of the housing scheme for the poor, major boost to road and rail infra, and a proposed change in the law regulating Waqf boards and properties, which have drawn vehement criticism from opposition parties.

