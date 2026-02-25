'India a gigantic power': At Knesset, Netanyahu calls India-Israel alliance an 'enormous multiplier'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday described India as a "gigantic power" and said the alliance between the two countries is an "enormous multiplier" of their capabilities. He was speaking at the Knesset during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Israel.

Setting the tone for the visit, Netanyahu said, "India is a gigantic power, of almost 1.5 billion people. Israel is somewhat smaller, but it is gigantic too. Gigantic power...gigantic in spirit, gigantic in deeds, capable of performing miracles. The alliance between us is an enormous multiplier of our individual powers. It's a multiplier of spirit, deeds, and capabilities."

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He then turned to India's historical record with the Jewish community, placing it in a contemporary global context: "In a world where anti-Semitism is rising, India stands out. A civilisation where Jews were never persecuted by the state, only welcomed. We don't forget that, too. Thank you, India."

Netanyahu directly addressed Modi in the chamber, describing him as a close personal and political ally: "I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation."

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Recalling their earlier meeting by the Mediterranean coast, Netanyahu used the moment to frame the trajectory of bilateral ties: "I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water? We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding."

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit, later addressed the Knesset.

