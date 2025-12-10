India 'a tough nut to crack', says USTR as US team negotiates trade deal in New Delhi

The United States is sharpening its push to expand agricultural exports to India at a time when global grain supplies are swelling, underlining New Delhi’s growing importance as a potential alternative market for US farmers.

Responding to a question from Senator Jerry Moran at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Washington has an active negotiating presence on the ground. “We have a team in #India negotiating a trade deal,” Greer told lawmakers, according to a report by Parikshit L.

Advertisement

Greer acknowledged the challenges in cracking India’s tightly regulated farm sector, particularly in politically sensitive areas. “There is resistance in India to import certain crops, meat and dairy products,” he said, adding that officials “agree that India has been a tough nut to crack.”

At the same time, Greer struck a more optimistic note on the trajectory of talks, calling India’s recent approach unusually constructive. “India has been quite forward-leaning,” he said, adding that “the type of offers made by India are the best the US has ever received.” He also described India as “a viable alternative market for us,” signalling the strategic importance Washington is attaching to the negotiations.

Global wheat supply nears 1.10 billion tonnes as US eyes India for farm exports

Advertisement

The comments come as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its outlook for global grain supplies, easing concerns over availability and potentially intensifying competition among exporters for key markets such as India.

In its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for December, the USDA lifted its projection for global wheat supplies in 2025-26 by 7.5 million tonnes to nearly 1.10 billion tonnes, citing higher production in several major exporting countries. Canada saw the largest upward revision, with output estimated 3 million tonnes higher at 40 million tonnes, followed by Argentina, the European Union, Australia and Russia.