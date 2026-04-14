Gold, silver prices today (April 14): Rates witness a slight uptick, Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates on April 14: Gold and silver prices in India on April 14, 2026 remained largely steady with a slight uptick across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading in the range of ₹15,167–₹15,238 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced between ₹13,903–₹13,968 per gram across major cities. Silver prices are hovering around ₹2,40,610–₹2,41,720 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,167 13,903 11,375 Mumbai 15,194 13,928 11,396 Kolkata 15,171 13,909 11,380 Chennai 15,238 13,968 11,429

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Silver prices in major cities

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Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,406 2,40,610 Mumbai 2,410 2,41,020 Kolkata 2,407 2,40,700 Chennai 2,417 2,41,720

MCX closing prices (as on April 13, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled lower at ₹1,52,910 per 10 gm, down 0.52%. Silver also declined, falling 1.92% to ₹2,44,250 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (June futures) 1,52,210 per 10 gm 0% Silver (May futures) 2,41,460 per kg 0%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver experiencing a sharper correction than gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.