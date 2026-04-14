Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
Gold, silver prices today (April 14): Rates witness a slight uptick, Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices today (April 14): Rates witness a slight uptick, Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates on April 14: Gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026 9:39 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (April 14): Rates witness a slight uptick, Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataGold, silver prices today, April 14

Gold, silver rates on April 14: Gold and silver prices in India on April 14, 2026 remained largely steady with a slight uptick across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Advertisement

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading in the range of ₹15,167–₹15,238 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced between ₹13,903–₹13,968 per gram across major cities. Silver prices are hovering around ₹2,40,610–₹2,41,720 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹)
Delhi 15,167 13,903 11,375
Mumbai 15,194

13,928

 11,396
Kolkata 15,171 13,909 11,380
Chennai 15,238 13,968 11,429

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Silver prices in major cities

Advertisement

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,406 2,40,610
Mumbai 2,410 2,41,020
Kolkata 2,407 2,40,700
Chennai 2,417 2,41,720

MCX closing prices (as on April 13, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled lower at ₹1,52,910 per 10 gm, down 0.52%. Silver also declined, falling 1.92% to ₹2,44,250 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (June futures) 1,52,210 per 10 gm 0%
Silver (May futures) 2,41,460 per kg 0%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver experiencing a sharper correction than gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today