Stock market holiday today: NSE, BSE closed for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 gazetted holiday

Indian equity benchmarks NSE and BSE are closed on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, resulting in a shortened trading week. Trading across equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments will remain suspended for the day. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed as a gazetted public holiday across the country, marking the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Commodity markets will see a mixed schedule. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed for the morning session but will reopen for the evening session. In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain shut for both sessions on Tuesday.

The holiday follows a truncated previous week, when the market was closed for two sessions due to Good Friday and Mahavir Jayanti.

Next market holidays

Looking ahead, the next stock market holiday will be Maharashtra Day on May 1, followed by Bakri Id on May 28. Later in the year, exchanges will remain closed on Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 20), Diwali Balipratipada (November 10), Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24) and Christmas (December 25).

Advertisement

Some market holidays in 2026 have already passed without impacting trading activity as they fell on weekends, including Maha Shivaratri (February 15) and Eid al-Fitr (March 21).

Going forward, a few upcoming holidays will also coincide with weekends—Independence Day (August 15) and Diwali (November 8)—and hence will not disrupt regular trading sessions. However, despite Diwali Laxmi Pujan falling on a Sunday, stock exchanges will conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session on November 8, with timings to be announced closer to the date.

Previous trade

In the previous trading session on Monday, domestic benchmarks ended lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack declined 702.68 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 76,847.57, while the NSE Nifty50 index fell 207.95 points or 0.86 per cent to close at 23,842.65. Markets will resume action on Wednesday.