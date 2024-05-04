India and Maldives review military personnel withdrawal process ahead of May 10 deadline

New Delhi and Male, on Friday, conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing process of withdrawing Indian military personnel from Maldives, in accordance with the Maldivian government's insistence that the withdrawal must conclude by May 10.

The fourth crucial bilateral meeting, between the core groups who are responsible for overseeing the transition of Indian military personnel with civilian experts, took place in New Delhi. Over 80 Indian military personnel, including pilots, were stationed in Maldives to operate three aircraft primarily utilised for medical evacuations and humanitarian relief operations.

According to a statement from the external affairs ministry, both parties discussed the "ongoing efforts to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medevac services to the people of Maldives."

A statement from the Maldivian foreign ministry indicated that the Indian government had committed to replacing military personnel at the final aviation platform by May 10, affirming that all logistical arrangements were proceeding as scheduled.

In the last two months, India had withdrawn two batches of military personnel from the Maldives, replacing them with civilian experts. These personnel were tasked with operating and maintaining two helicopters and an aircraft.

President Mohamed Muizzu, who took office in the Maldives and adopted a strategy of distancing the country from India in favour of stronger ties with China, had set a May 10 deadline for the removal of all Indian military troops. His government has actively attempted to diversify alliances, and has even signed deals with Sri Lanka, China, and Turkey for medical services, food supplies, and military weapons.