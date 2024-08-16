India asked US to go easy on Sheikh Hasina before she quit as PM, fled Bangladesh: Report

Bangladesh unrest: Indian officials had asked their US counterparts to reportedly stop pressuring former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a year before she resigned and fled from her country.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Indian officials had told the US to tone down its pro-democracy rhetoric. India stated that if the opposition were allowed to gain power in an open election, Bangladesh would become a breeding ground for Islamist groups that could in turn pose a threat to India’s national security.

US diplomats had publicly criticised Hasina for jailing thousands of her rivals and critics ahead of the election in January. The Biden administration, the report added, had also sanctioned a Bangladeshi police unit that was carrying out extrajudicial abductions and killings and had also threatened imposing visa restrictions on Bangladeshis who undermined democracy or committed human rights abuses.

Indian officials had reportedly told Washington that even though they approached the entire issue at “the level of democracy”, the implications could be much more serious and existential for India. An official told the news site, on condition of anonymity, that India told the US they can’t take the country as a strategic partner unless there is some kind of strategic consensus.

The Biden administration, following India’s intervention, substantially softened its criticism against Hasina’s government. However, US officials say that this had little to do with Indian pressure and was a calculated decision.

According to the report, both New Delhi and Washington are now reassessing if they mishandled the Bangladesh situation.

In the US, in the run-up to the January elections, some in the State Department argued for a tougher stance, while some pointed out that there was little to be gained by alienating Hasina and risking the security of US diplomats. Some also considered the downside of antagonising India, the report added.

A US official stated that the American approach to Bangladesh aimed to align with their values while being pragmatic about the complex situation in the country. The official mentioned that the US had multiple interests in Bangladesh, as did other countries. The policy was focused on finding a constructive way to engage with the Bangladeshi administration and striking a balance between values and practical considerations.