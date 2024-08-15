'What's happening in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of...': CJI Chandrachud on importance of freedom and liberty

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, speaking at a Supreme Court event on India's 78th Independence Day, said that freedom and liberty should not be taken for granted. He reminded everyone to remember our history to appreciate how valuable liberty is.

“We chose in 1950, the uncertainty of freedom. What is happening today, say, in Bangladesh, is a clear reminder of how important liberty is for us,” he said.

CJI Chandrachud drew a comparison between India's struggle for freedom and the current crisis in Bangladesh to highlight the importance of constitutional values. He said the situation in the neighboring country is a clear reminder of how valuable our freedom and liberty are.

“It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted, but it is important that we dwell on the stories of the past to remind us how precious these values are,” the CJI said.

The CJI's comments came at a time of unrest in Bangladesh, where the Sheikh Hasina government was overthrown after over 15 years in power. Following weeks of student-led protests, Hasina fled the country. An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as chief advisor, took charge on August 8.

The CJI emphasized the importance of citizens in upholding and realizing the values enshrined in the Constitution. “This day we honour the commitment of who lives this life to make it greater and who is working to make it greater. We all speak about the Constitution in the backdrop of the colonial era and what our country suffered,” he said.

CJI Chandrachud honored the freedom fighters who gave up their legal careers to join the independence movement. He mentioned figures like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Govind Vallabh Pant, Devi Prasad Khaitan, and Sir Syed Mohammed Saadullah, highlighting their crucial roles in both securing India's freedom and establishing an independent judiciary.

CJI Chandrachud stated that the work of Indian courts reflects the "struggles of ordinary Indians navigating their daily challenges." He added that the legal community helps the courts deliver justice to these citizens as much as possible.