'India bows to none': Harsh Goenka slams Trump’s 25% tariff, says sovereignty is non-negotiable

Industrialist Harsh Goenka joined the backlash against Donald Trump’s fresh 25% tariff on Indian imports, accusing the U.S. of economic coercion and declaring India will not be bullied over its energy choices.

In a strongly worded post on X, Goenka signaled support for India’s position on buying discounted Russian oil and rejected what he called Washington’s “diktats.”

Goenka took aim at the White House’s decision to penalize India for its continued oil trade with Russia, posting: “You can tariff our exports, but not our sovereignty. We choose energy security over pressure, and discounts over your diktats. Raise your tariffs—we’ll raise our resolve, find better alternatives, and build self-reliance. India bows to none.”

Goenka’s comments mirror the Indian government’s official stance. After Trump signed the executive order—set to impose a 25% tariff on all Indian goods entering the U.S. from August 27—New Delhi responded with sharp language, accusing the U.S. and EU of hypocrisy.

Officials pointed out that both Western blocs continue to trade with Russia in energy and critical commodities, including uranium, LNG, and palladium.

The tariff, part of an expanded national emergency framework invoked under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, is meant to punish India for what the U.S. calls indirect support to Russia's war economy. Goods already in transit must arrive by September 17 to avoid the additional duty.

Goenka’s post reflects a growing sentiment in Indian industry and political circles: India will not compromise on energy security or foreign policy autonomy. The tariff is expected to hit key export sectors including IT services, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and engineering goods. Experts warn it may trigger retaliatory duties and further strain trade relations.

While Trump has framed the move as a national security measure tied to the Ukraine war, critics view it as an attempt to strong-arm India after trade negotiations collapsed.