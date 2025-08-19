India-China ties saw 'upward trend': NSA Ajit Doval says borders have been quiet

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said at the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi that there has been an upward trend in Indo-China ties and the borders have been quiet.

He also said that a 'new trend' has been observed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan last October.

Advertisement

Doval remarked, "There has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan last October, set a new trend."

Doval added that he is hopeful that, like the last time, the 24th Special Representative Level Talks will be equally successful. He also noted, "Our Prime Minister will be visiting for the SCO Summit shortly and therefore, I think that these SR-level talks assume a very special importance."

#WATCH | Delhi: During meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, NSA Ajit Doval says, "...There has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our… pic.twitter.com/Ngz8e1S3xj — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

Wang Yi acknowledged past difficulties, stating, "Past setbacks hurt both countries." Speaking on the border issues, the Chinese Foreign Minister said: "The setbacks we experienced in the last 3 years were not in the interests of the people of two countries."

Advertisement

Yet, he recognised the positive outcomes of the Kazan meeting, stating, "In October last year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had an important meeting in Kazan. That meeting pointed the direction for the development of our bilateral relations."

#WATCH | Delhi: During meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says, "I am very pleased to meet you again in New Delhi for this round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question. The setbacks we experienced in the… pic.twitter.com/6vFJh3hjfb — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

The visit by Wang Yi to Delhi is largely seen as part of efforts to rebuild relations following the deterioration after the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Advertisement

Wang Yi and Ajit Doval lead the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism, which aims to address the longstanding border issue along the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The meeting between Doval and Wang Yi comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at the end of this month.