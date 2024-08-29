India commissions second nuclear-powered missile submarine INS Arighat strengthening its nuclear triad

The second Arihant-Class submarine ‘INS Arighaat’ was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29 at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In his address, Singh exuded confidence that ‘Arighaat’ will further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance & peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country.

The minister described it as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s unwavering resolve to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

The defence minister further asserted that INS Arighaat will provide a major boost to India's industrial sector, particularly MSMEs, and create more employment opportunities. "Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today's geopolitical scenario," Singh said.

The Arihant class submarines are named after a Sanskrit word meaning the “Destroyer of the Enemy”.

Constructed by the Shipbuilding Centre (SBC), Visakhapatnam, INS Arighaat can travel at a maximum speed of up to 24 knots (44 km/h) when submerged and 12–15 knots (22–28 km/h) when surfaced. It shares the same hump as the INS Arihant and has four launch tubes. It can carry 12 K-15 SLBMs with a range of about 750 km or up to four nuclear-armed K-4 SLBMs with a range of over 3,500 km.

In addition to the six nuclear attack submarines that will be constructed in three blocks, India is working on five Arihant class boats. Six new Kalvari class boats have already been delivered to the Indian Navy and 15 more are scheduled to be delivered as part of Projects 75 AS, 76, and 75 India.

India will now have two SSBNs – INS Arihant (S-2) and INS Arighat -- patrolling the high seas as a crucial part of the country’s nuclear triad and second-strike capability (due to its no-first-use policy).

The Navy has already approached the Narendra Modi government for the approval of two nuclear-powered conventionally armed submarines (SSNs).