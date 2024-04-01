India delivers two Dornier 228 planes to Guyana

In a significant boost to its defense capabilities, Guyana recently received two Dornier 228 planes from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), an aerospace and defence company based in India.

The announcement was made by Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share the news with the nation and the international community. According to President Ali's tweet, the two Dornier 228 planes were delivered to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on the evening of the previous day.

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana wrote on X, "The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Guyana Defence Force. The planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last evening aboard two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes."

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana tweets "The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Guyana Defence Force. The planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last evening aboard two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes."

The arrival of the Dornier 228 planes was facilitated by the transportation provided by two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes.

The Dornier 228 aircraft is well-known for its versatility and reliability, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of military and civilian applications. With its rugged design and superior performance capabilities, the Dornier 228 is well-suited for various missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, medical evacuation, and transport operations.

Earlier, Guyana's Finance Minister and the Deputy General Manager of EXIM Bank inked a deal for a $23.27 million loan from India's Export-Import Bank. This agreement is significant given Guyana's sizable Indian community. It opens doors for collaboration between the two nations, particularly in defence, promoting peace and security.

The loan facilitates the acquisition of aircraft crucial for maritime patrols and troop transportation. Notably, India has previously provided similar aircraft to neighboring countries like Maldives and Sri Lanka, highlighting its commitment to regional security and cooperation.