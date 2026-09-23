India emerges as key diesel supplier to Turkey amid Russia, Middle East disruptions

The development comes even as Turkey and India continue to have political and diplomatic differences. Turkey has been one of Pakistan's closest strategic partners and strongly backed Islamabad during Operation Sindoor in 2025. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan-led Turkey has also joined Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in a strategic defence partnership called the Mecca Defence Alliance.

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India emerges as alternative fuel supplier

Turkey imported more than 1,20,000 bpd of Indian diesel in August, while US supplies stood at around 90,000 bpd. Both figures represented the highest monthly levels recorded in Kpler's database since 2017.

At the same time, Turkish imports of Russian diesel dropped sharply to around 80,000 bpd in August from more than 2,00,000 bpd earlier this year. Energy economist Anas Alhajji also highlighted the increase on X, saying India's petroleum product exports to Turkey had reached a record high in August, with shipments increasing nearly fivefold year-on-year. He said Reliance accounted for most of the shipments.

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Surprise: India’s petroleum product exports to Turkey hit a record high in August — nearly a 5x jump year-on-year. Reliance shipped most of it. pic.twitter.com/Mg677p7eYk — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) September 22, 2026

Russia had historically been Turkey's dominant diesel supplier. Data from Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), cited by India Today, showed that Russia supplied around 281,000 bpd, or about 85% of Turkey's diesel imports, in 2025. Russian diesel shipments to Turkey subsequently fell to around 100,000 bpd in July and 80,000 bpd in August, bringing Russia's share down to roughly 20% in August.

Wars disrupt traditional supply routes

The immediate pressure on Turkey's fuel supply has come from disruptions affecting Russia and the Middle East. Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries have disrupted domestic fuel supplies, prompting Moscow to restrict diesel exports.

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At the same time, war-related damage to Middle Eastern refineries and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have tightened global refined-fuel supplies. India Today reported that US pressure on countries purchasing Russian oil could also have contributed to Turkey's diversification of suppliers.

Why India has diesel to export

India imports most of its crude oil but possesses substantial refining capacity. Indian refiners can purchase crude from international markets, process it into products such as diesel and petrol, and export them based on global demand, pricing and freight economics.

India's petroleum exports grew 46% year-on-year between April and August 2026, according to Crisil Intelligence, while total merchandise exports rose 18.8% and non-oil exports increased 14.4%.

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India's growing role also has a Russian connection. Indian refiners have increased purchases of Russian crude since 2022 and process that crude into refined products that can subsequently enter international markets. Kpler data showed India's Russian crude imports at 2.73 million bpd in June and an estimated 2.57 million bpd in July.

Meanwhile, the US also recorded a monthly high in diesel shipments to Turkey, at about 90,000 bpd in August, according to Kpler. The developments indicate how disruptions in Russia and the Middle East are reshaping global refined-fuel trade, with India increasingly positioned as an important supplier to markets facing shortages.