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Financial Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026: Increase in Wealth and Prosperity for Sagittarius, Know What Your Sign Says Today

Financial Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026: Increase in Wealth and Prosperity for Sagittarius, Know What Your Sign Says Today

Today's Financial Horoscope, September 23, 2026: Sagittarius natives will get the opportunity to accelerate various efforts. The mindset to take advantage of financial opportunities will remain. Matters related to property may be favourable. There are indications of an increase in wealth and resources, and the focus will remain on achieving goals.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • New Delhi,
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 3:00 AM IST
Financial Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026: Increase in Wealth and Prosperity for Sagittarius, Know What Your Sign Says TodayFinancial Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026

Aries
Positive signs are visible on the financial front for Aries natives. Commercial gains will be supported, and income is likely to remain good. Desired proposals may be received. You will maintain your focus on financial matters. Matters related to property will remain in a better position. There may also be an emphasis on purchasing buildings and vehicles.

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Taurus
Taurus natives will advance their financial plans. Efforts to improve profit margins may be successful. An atmosphere of auspiciousness will prevail all around. There will be attempts to complete important tasks easily. Financial matters will gain momentum, and cooperation is likely to remain strong.

Gemini
Gemini individuals need to be cautious in financial matters. Avoid fraud and do not compromise under any temptation. It will be better to proceed by making a list of necessary tasks. Pay attention to management and spend according to the budget. Focus will also remain on exploratory activities.

Cancer
Cancer natives should avoid taking financial risks. It will be necessary to keep distance from borrowing and exercise extra caution in transactions. Attention will be given to planning and management in business matters. There will be efforts to move forward with everyone together. Emphasis will be on maintaining a steady pace of work.

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Leo
Leo natives are likely to see an increase in profits. The ability to make quick decisions will continue, and business matters may improve. You will work with energy and enthusiasm. You will maintain an influential demeanour. Confidence in systems will increase, and financial matters will be advanced while adhering to rules.

Virgo
Virgo natives may make necessary purchases. Interest in items such as buildings and vehicles will increase. Focus will remain on management and profit in financial matters. However, it will be important to avoid haste in financial issues. Avoid greed or temptation and maintain balance in matters.

Libra
Libra natives will move forward towards achieving financial goals. Commercial efforts may be favourable. The spirit of cooperation will be maintained, and financial achievements will strengthen. There are indications of desired results in financial matters. Travel may also increase.

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Scorpio
Scorpio individuals will focus on savings and banking. Signs indicate an improvement in financial condition. Enthusiasm will increase due to business results. There is a possibility of receiving valuable gifts. Effective proposals may be received. You will prioritise your goals in financial matters and move forward.

Sagittarius
Sagittarius natives may receive business proposals. Opportunities will arise to accelerate various efforts. The mindset to take advantage of financial opportunities will continue. Matters related to property may be favourable. There are signs of increase in wealth and produce, with a focus on achieving goals.

Capricorn
Capricorn natives will strive to increase financial gains. Opportunities will arise to advance various achievements. Activity in financial matters will continue. There are signs of increase in position and prestige. You will maintain continuous focus on reputation, honour, and your goals.

Aquarius
Avoid haste in financial matters. Follow rules. There will be interest in investment-related activities. Income will remain steady. Proceed by making a budget. There is a risk of spending beyond capacity.

Pisces
Efforts to strengthen the financial situation will be successful. Activity in financial matters will increase, and opportunities to advance various achievements will arise. There are signs of increase in position and prestige. You will maintain continuous focus on goals while preserving your reputation and honour.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologers expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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