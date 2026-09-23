Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
sports
football
India vs Brazil football match: VVIP seats cost ₹25,000, Check full stand-wise price list

India vs Brazil football match: VVIP seats cost ₹25,000, Check full stand-wise price list

While the original ticket sale featured prices starting at ₹999, the latest District seat-selection screenshots show 23 sections live, with currently listed ticket prices ranging from ₹3,500 to ₹25,000

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 4:00 AM IST
India vs Brazil football match: VVIP seats cost ₹25,000, Check full stand-wise price listHistory created as India to lock horns with Brazil in international friendly on 3rd Oct

The much-awaited India vs Brazil international friendly in Kolkata is drawing huge interest from football fans, with ticket availability and prices now visible across multiple sections on the District booking platform.

The match will be played on October 3 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, with kick-off at 7 PM IST.

Advertisement

READ THIS: 'A splendid triumph for Indian cricket': PM Modi, others congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India

While the original ticket sale featured prices starting at ₹999, the latest District seat-selection page shows 23 sections live, with currently listed ticket prices ranging from ₹3,500 to ₹25,000.

Lower-priced categories appear to have sold out, while several premium and hospitality sections remain available.

India vs Brazil ticket prices: Latest District listing

Here is the section-wise pricing visible on the current District booking page:

Stand/Section Ticket Price
Block D1 Gold, Block B1 Gold ₹3,500
Block B3, Block D3, Block C1 Right Gold, Block C1 Left Gold ₹5,000
Block B2, Block D2, Block A1 Right Gold, Block C3 Right, Block A1 Left Gold, Block C3 Left ₹6,000
Block A3 Right, Block A3 Left, Block C2 Right, Block C2 Left ₹7,000
C1 Middle, Block A2 Left, Block A2 Right ₹9,000
C2 Middle ₹15,000
VIP Left, VIP Right ₹18,000
VVIP Left ₹25,000

These are the prices and sections available on the District seat-selection page as of Sep 22. Prices can change later. 

Advertisement

VVIP ticket costs ₹25,000

The most expensive ticket currently visible is the VVIP Left section at ₹25,000. The listing marks it as a seated, free-seating and hospitality category, with the page showing only 49 seats left on Sept 22.

The VIP Left and VIP Right sections are priced at ₹18,000 each and are listed as seated, free-seating categories.

The C2 Middle hospitality section is available at ₹15,000.

ALSO READ: India vs Brazil friendly match: Tickets sold out within minutes, here's how much they cost

Original India vs Brazil ticket prices

When the ticket sale initially opened, prices started at ₹999 and went up to ₹15,000. The original categories included A1, A2, A3, B1, B2, B3, C1, C2, C3, D1, D2, D3 and VIP sections.

Advertisement

The lower-priced tickets were snapped up rapidly after sales opened. Most non-premium tickets priced between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 were sold within around 20 minutes. The current District listing therefore reflects remaining/live sections rather than the complete original price structure.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more