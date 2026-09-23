India vs Brazil football match: VVIP seats cost ₹25,000, Check full stand-wise price list

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While the original ticket sale featured prices starting at ₹999, the latest District seat-selection page shows 23 sections live, with currently listed ticket prices ranging from ₹3,500 to ₹25,000.

Lower-priced categories appear to have sold out, while several premium and hospitality sections remain available.

India vs Brazil ticket prices: Latest District listing

Here is the section-wise pricing visible on the current District booking page:

Stand/Section Ticket Price Block D1 Gold, Block B1 Gold ₹3,500 Block B3, Block D3, Block C1 Right Gold, Block C1 Left Gold ₹5,000 Block B2, Block D2, Block A1 Right Gold, Block C3 Right, Block A1 Left Gold, Block C3 Left ₹6,000 Block A3 Right, Block A3 Left, Block C2 Right, Block C2 Left ₹7,000 C1 Middle, Block A2 Left, Block A2 Right ₹9,000 C2 Middle ₹15,000 VIP Left, VIP Right ₹18,000 VVIP Left ₹25,000

These are the prices and sections available on the District seat-selection page as of Sep 22. Prices can change later.

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VVIP ticket costs ₹25,000

The most expensive ticket currently visible is the VVIP Left section at ₹25,000. The listing marks it as a seated, free-seating and hospitality category, with the page showing only 49 seats left on Sept 22.

The VIP Left and VIP Right sections are priced at ₹18,000 each and are listed as seated, free-seating categories.

The C2 Middle hospitality section is available at ₹15,000.

ALSO READ: India vs Brazil friendly match: Tickets sold out within minutes, here's how much they cost

Original India vs Brazil ticket prices

When the ticket sale initially opened, prices started at ₹999 and went up to ₹15,000. The original categories included A1, A2, A3, B1, B2, B3, C1, C2, C3, D1, D2, D3 and VIP sections.

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The lower-priced tickets were snapped up rapidly after sales opened. Most non-premium tickets priced between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 were sold within around 20 minutes. The current District listing therefore reflects remaining/live sections rather than the complete original price structure.