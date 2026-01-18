India has been invited by US President Donald Trump to join a proposed “Board of Peace” aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, signalling Washington’s interest in involving New Delhi in diplomatic efforts linked to regional stability.

In a post on social media US Ambassador Sergio Gor wrote, "“Honored to convey POTUS invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity!”

The invitation reflects the US administration’s push to broaden international participation in post-war planning for Gaza. However, details regarding the framework of the proposed board, India’s potential role, and its final composition remain unclear. There has been no official confirmation so far from either the Indian government or the White House.

Meanwhile, Pakistan confirmed that its Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has received a formal invitation from President Trump to join the Board of Peace. Islamabad acknowledged the invitation on Saturday after media queries sought clarity on Pakistan’s involvement. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the invitation had been formally conveyed by the White House.

The White House has since released an initial list of appointed members to the founding Executive Board, describing the initiative as part of the second phase of Trump’s comprehensive 20-point peace plan for Gaza. President Trump has positioned himself as chair of the Board of Peace, which is intended to guide post-war stabilisation and governance following a US-brokered ceasefire that came into force in October.

According to US officials, the board will bring together political leaders, diplomats and economic policymakers from across the globe. Those named include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and key Trump-era negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Alongside the Board of Peace, Washington has also announced the formation of a “Gaza Executive Board”, tasked with overseeing transitional governance in the war-ravaged territory. A White House statement said the body would support effective governance and the delivery of essential services aimed at advancing peace, stability and prosperity for Gaza’s population.

Witkoff, Kushner and Blair are set to serve on the Gaza Executive Board as well, joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi and other international officials. Turkey and Qatar have been among the most vocal critics of Israel’s military operations in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

However, the US announcement has drawn sharp objections from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the composition of the Gaza Executive Board had not been coordinated with Jerusalem and contradicted Israeli policy. Netanyahu has instructed Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to raise Israel’s reservations directly with Secretary of State Rubio, highlighting emerging tensions around Washington’s post-war governance plans for Gaza.