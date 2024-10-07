'India is an important...': Muizzu changes tune, says Male hopes to welcome more Indian tourists

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is on a 5-day visit to New Delhi, on Monday said that India is one of his country's largest tourism source markets and that Male hopes to welcome more Indian tourists. "Looking ahead, we are fully committed to strengthening our cooperation with India in a broad spectrum of areas," he said in a joint briefing.

Maldives, which heavily relies on tourism, witnessed a massive drop in Indian tourists following derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Muizzu's two cabinet ministers. The junior ministers were immediately suspended and later removed. That episode further complicated the bilateral relations between New Delhi and Male. Muizue had already taken some anti-India moves ever since assuming power in November last year.

However, Muizzu in the recent past adopted a softer stand as Male faced some economic crisis. Today, the Maldivian President said that a democratic, prosperous, and resilient Maldives is important for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. "And India is an important partner in the maritime security domain due to our geographical proximity. The ties between India and Maldives are century old is evident throughout our history."

"Next year, we will be marking the 60th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries. I have invited Prime Minister Modi to take undertake a state visit to commemorate this occasion. Together, we will work to build a future that only benefits the two countries."

"Maldives will remain a true friend, committed to shared development and peace in our countries and in our region," Muizzu said.