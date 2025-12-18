MTAR Technologies wins Rs 310 crore order for nuclear equipment, shares fall

MTAR Technologies shares slipped over 3% in the afternoon session today even as the defence firm announced the receipt of a ₹310 crore order for equipment to be supplied to Kaiga Units 5 and 6 nuclear reactors, with deliveries scheduled in phases until February 2030. This latest contract builds on a previous ₹194 crore order disclosed earlier in December, bringing total order inflow for the Kaiga reactors this month to ₹504 crore.

However, shares of MTAR Technologies declined 3.52% today to Rs 2239. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6936 crore. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 13%. Trading volumes reflected cautious sentiment after the announcement, with the company noting the long-gestation nature of nuclear sector orders, usually providing multi-year revenue visibility.

Managing Director, Parvat Srinivas Reddy, described the company’s position in the nuclear segment as driven by a "robust" order book and a "favourable" industry outlook.

The recent margin reported for the September quarter stood at 12.6% with revenue of ₹135 crore and profit after tax of ₹4.2 crore. The broader market context saw MTAR’s performance trailing sectoral benchmarks over the short term.

In November, MTAR Technologies raised its FY26 revenue growth guidance to 30–35%, up from the previous 25%, citing strong order inflows. Reddy stated, "would be almost like twice of revenue as a first half." He added, "we would maintain our margins at 21% plus minus 100 basis points.”

The company expects the second half of FY26 to see accelerated revenue, supported by significant contracts in the civil nuclear power segment. Competitors in the high-precision engineering sector include other firms servicing the defence, clean energy, and space verticals. The outlook remains positive as the company eyes further opportunities for growth from its diversified order book.

MTAR has nine strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel cells, Hydel & others, Space and Defence sectors. The Company has a long-standing * relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEM.