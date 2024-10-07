scorecardresearch
India launches Rupay Card in Maldives following bilateral talks during Muizzu's visit

India launches Rupay Card in Maldives following bilateral talks during Muizzu's visit

This initiative comes on the heels of recent discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

In a significant development of financial collaboration between India and the Maldives, the Indian government has introduced the Rupay card to the island nation. This initiative comes on the heels of recent discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The talks, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, resulted in the decision to launch the Indian payment system, which is expected to enhance convenience for tourists and residents, facilitating seamless transactions across various sectors

Published on: Oct 07, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
