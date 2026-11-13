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India looks to settle Scotch whisky disputes with UK soon

India looks to settle Scotch whisky disputes with UK soon

Commerce secretary says will honour all commitments; department of revenue engaged with stakeholders

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 5:41 PM IST
India looks to settle Scotch whisky disputes with UK soonIndia hopes to resolve the recent issue of bulk Scotch whiskey imports from the UK

India hopes to resolve the recent issue of bulk Scotch whiskey imports from the UK and will honour all commitments under the free trade agreement, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.

His comments come at a time when several containers of bulk Scotch whiskey are held at Indian ports by the customs authorities, calling for higher tariffs of 150% as against the concessional 75% rate under the India-UK FTA.

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“There are certain technical issues. The department of revenues is closely engaged with stakeholders,” Agrawal said, adding that he is hopeful that it will be resolved soon.

He elaborated that there are essentially duties on three lines and concerns are over these three lines. “As a country, we have given concessions…these will be respected,” he underlined.

The India-UK FTA came into effect on July 15 this year and this issue is one of the first issues that has cropped up since then. Under the FTA, bulk Scotch whiskey from the UK for blending and manufacturing in India qualifies for a lower import duty of 75% but the customs department is understood to have sought 150% duty because they are not eligible for the concessions.

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Officials from the ministries of commerce and finance are understood to have met industry representatives as well to understand the classification dispute.

Meanwhile, commerce ministry data revealed that India’s exports to countries with which it has FTAs has risen steadily this year. India’s exports to the UK have risen by 7% to $7.32 billion between April and September this fiscal from $6.83 billion a year ago.

Its exports to ASEAN countries have seen the highest growth—at 58% in the first half of this fiscal to $28.06 billion from $17.75 billion a year ago. Exports to Oman have also increased by 47% to $3.29 billion in the period.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 5:36 PM IST
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