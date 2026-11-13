Microsoft outage raises cybersecurity concerns for Indian businesses as SOCs face potential monitoring blind spots

According to cybersecurity industry executives, the disruption to Microsoft's ecosystem has affected the functioning of certain components used by Security Operations Centres (SOCs), which monitor enterprise networks and endpoints for potential cyber threats.

"Microsoft Defender services have experienced degradation. While the agents deployed across endpoints and networks may continue functioning, the problem is that they are not adequately connecting to Microsoft's servers to receive updates," said one of the industry leaders.

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This could affect the flow of security information to SOC teams, particularly in organisations that depend on Microsoft's security products, including Defender and Sentinel, for threat detection and monitoring.

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Industry executives also pointed out that while Microsoft Sentinel, the company's security information and event management (SIEM) platform, was continuing to function, disruptions to associated services, including Copilot, were affecting certain automated workflows and security operations.

The impact is also extending to the communication infrastructure that SOC providers use to coordinate with enterprise clients. With Exchange Online and Teams experiencing disruptions, security service providers could face difficulties communicating incident alerts, responding to customers and coordinating remediation efforts.

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"Even if an issue is detected, communicating the same to the client becomes a challenge when email and collaboration services are not working," one of the executives said.

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A further concern is the possibility of delayed security telemetry. If security logs and updates are not flowing into monitoring systems in real time, SOC teams could face a backlog of information once services are restored. This could make it harder to distinguish between routine alerts and potentially critical incidents during the recovery period.

Cybersecurity experts caution that such disruptions do not necessarily mean enterprise networks have been compromised. However, reduced visibility and delayed incident communication could complicate the detection and investigation of suspicious activity.

The outage also underscores the growing dependence of enterprises on a concentrated set of technology providers for both productivity and cybersecurity functions. Even organisations using alternative security platforms may continue to rely on Microsoft's email and collaboration tools to communicate with customers and coordinate incident response.

For businesses, the incident highlights the need to assess whether their security operations can continue independently when a major technology provider experiences an outage.

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