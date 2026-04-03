India makes e-Arrival card mandatory for international travellers: What you need to know

India has now fully transitioned to a mandatory e-Arrival Card system for international passengers, marking a significant step toward digitising airport processes and improving immigration efficiency. Effective April 1, 2026, the government has discontinued paper-based disembarkation forms, making the digital submission a compulsory requirement for entry into the country.

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The e-Arrival Card, which was introduced in October 2025 and ran alongside paper forms during a transition phase, is now the sole method for submitting arrival details. The move is aimed at reducing paperwork, enhancing security, and ensuring faster passenger processing at immigration counters.

What is the e-Arrival Card?

The e-Arrival Card is a digital declaration form that must be completed by international travellers before arriving in India. While it does not replace a visa, it acts as a critical data collection tool, capturing key information such as travel details, purpose of visit, and stay arrangements.

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Who needs to fill it?

The requirement applies to foreign nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. Indian citizens are exempt from this process. To make the system more convenient, families or groups of up to five members can submit a single consolidated form.

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When & how to submit

Travellers are required to submit the e-Arrival Card within 72 hours prior to arrival in India. Authorities recommend completing the process before boarding to avoid delays at immigration checkpoints.

The form can be accessed through multiple platforms, including the Bureau of Immigration website, the Indian visa online portal, and the Su-Swagatam mobile application. Once the form is submitted, passengers receive a QR code, which must be presented upon arrival for verification.

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What information is required?

The form is designed to be simple and user-friendly. Travellers need to provide basic personal and travel details, including name, nationality, passport information, contact details, flight information, purpose of visit, and address of stay in India. Importantly, no document uploads are required, keeping the process quick and accessible.

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Impact on travel experience

The shift to a fully digital system is already showing benefits. According to officials, the e-Arrival Card has helped reduce immigration wait times by up to 40% during initial implementation phases. The streamlined process is improving passenger flow, especially at busy international airports.

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What happens if you don’t submit?

While travellers who fail to complete the e-Arrival Card are not denied entry, they may face additional checks and longer waiting times at immigration counters. Authorities continue to advise passengers to complete the form in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

The mandatory rollout of the e-Arrival Card reflects India’s broader push toward paperless travel and modernised border management systems. By aligning with global best practices, the initiative is expected to enhance both efficiency and transparency in international travel.