TCS reduced to 2% on travel, education remittances: What changes for students, travellers

Tax rules 2026: Sending money abroad has become more efficient from April 1, 2026, following a key revision in the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) framework under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The government has reduced TCS rates on select overseas payments, easing the upfront tax burden for individuals making foreign remittances for travel, education, and medical purposes.

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The most notable change is the introduction of a flat 2% TCS on overseas tour packages, replacing the earlier tiered structure that ranged between 5% and 20%. This simplification removes thresholds and makes the tax treatment more predictable for international travellers at the time of booking.

Similarly, remittances for education and medical expenses abroad now attract a reduced TCS of 2%, down from the earlier 5%. This applies to funds transferred under LRS and is expected to benefit families managing large overseas payments, particularly for tuition fees and healthcare costs.

Lower upfront tax

The reduction in TCS directly lowers the amount of money deducted at the time of transaction. While TCS can be adjusted against the final tax liability or claimed as a refund, the earlier higher rates often resulted in a significant portion of funds being locked up temporarily.

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For instance, a ₹30 lakh remittance for overseas education would earlier attract a TCS deduction of ₹1.5 lakh at 5%. Under the revised 2% rate, this drops to ₹60,000, freeing up ₹90,000 in immediate liquidity.

This improved cash flow can make a meaningful difference, especially for families managing multiple expenses such as tuition, accommodation, and living costs abroad.

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Impact on travellers

For international travellers, particularly those booking package tours, the lower TCS rate reduces the initial financial outlay. Since the new 2% rate applies from the first rupee without thresholds, it simplifies cost calculations and improves affordability at the planning stage.

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This is particularly relevant for travellers opting for instalment-based travel plans or high-value international packages, where upfront tax deductions previously added to the financial burden.

Costs beyond TCS

Despite the relief, TCS is only one component of the total cost of sending money abroad. Other charges—especially foreign exchange markups and transfer fees—continue to play a significant role in determining the overall expense.

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Even a small percentage difference in exchange rates can materially impact large transactions. In some cases, these additional costs may offset the savings achieved through lower TCS rates, making it essential for individuals to evaluate the full cost structure of remittances.

Transparency and cost efficiency

With TCS no longer a major cost burden, attention is shifting toward pricing transparency and cost efficiency. Comparing exchange rates with benchmark market rates and choosing service providers with clear fee structures can help individuals maximise savings.

Hidden charges in cross-border transactions have historically gone unnoticed, but in the new framework, they become more critical in determining the final outflow.

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New TCS regime

The revised TCS regime marks a significant step toward easing cash flow pressures for students, families, and travellers sending money abroad. By reducing upfront tax deductions, the new rules improve liquidity and simplify the remittance process.

However, the total cost of overseas transfers will still depend on multiple factors, including exchange rates, service fees, and transparency in pricing. As a result, while the tax burden has eased, smarter financial decisions will ultimately determine the real savings for individuals navigating international payments.