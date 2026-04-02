US visa applicants now need 'I-129' form: What is the new form? Changes for H-1B petitioners

Starting April 1, 2026, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will implement a new version of Form I-129, which is essential for non-immigrant worker petitions. This updated form will affect a wide range of visa categories, including H-1B, L-1, O-1, and others.

Petitioners will need to use the 02/27/27 edition of the form for all visa applications, and the older 01/20/25 edition will be rejected if received on or after April 1. However, the previous form will still be accepted for any applications submitted by March 31.

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Why the update matters

The new Form I-129 is part of the USCIS’s effort to streamline and tighten the process. The most notable change is in the H Classification Supplement, which now includes adjustments for the new wage-weighted lottery system set for fiscal year 2027. These changes will affect all employers and practitioners who handle non-immigrant worker petitions.

What’s new in the I-129 form?

The revised form mandates that employers provide more detailed information about the job being offered. This includes specific details about work locations, employment history, and the employee's immigration history. In addition, employers must disclose the minimum qualifications for the job, the field of study required, and the wage level determined by the Labour Condition Application (LCA).

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This update will also affect other visa categories, including H-2A, H-2B, L-1, P-1, P-2, and R-1, among others. For example, employers can use the form to extend or change the status of workers already in the U.S., or to hire workers under the different non-immigrant categories.

Students and status change applicants affected

The updated form also applies to applicants looking to change their visa status, such as students transitioning from an F-1 study visa to an H-1B work visa. However, it is important to note that the new guidelines exempt U.S. employers from hiring F-1 students under the H-1B program.

What is the H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for specialised roles requiring at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent. This visa is often used by technology companies and other industries seeking skilled workers for temporary positions in the U.S.