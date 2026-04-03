Upto 350% upside potential: Swiggy, KPTI Tech, Awfis, Samhi among 15 smallcap stock picks

Even as Indian markets have shown some signs of recovery, smallcap shares continue to feel the pain. Within the index, which has dropped nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week high, stock specific carnage is severe and in-turn bleeding investors' portfolios. However, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has picked as many as 15 stocks from the space, with up to 350 per cent upside potential.

Advertisement

Related Articles

SMIFS attributes the recent decline to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has triggered a supply-side shock and a sharp rise in crude oil prices, leading to the highest input inflation in 45 months. Companies are passing these increased costs onto consumers, pushing selling prices to a seven-month peak.

Forex reserves dropped by over $11 billion in one week amid aggressive selling by foreign investors. Small-cap companies, with their typically thinner balance sheets and lower pricing power, are bearing the brunt of these cost pressures. Despite these challenges, SMIFS emphasises that underlying economic fundamentals remain strong.

India’s GDP growth is at 7.6 per cent, core inflation is low at 1.9 per cent, and bank credit growth remains robust at 14.5 per cent. Export orders have hit record highs, signalling strong global demand for Indian goods even as domestic momentum slows. The CII has praised the centre's coordinated efforts to maintain supply chains, support exporters and ensure macroeconomic stability.

Advertisement

SMIFS points to six similar correction episodes since 2009, each driven by external shocks but occurring alongside a resilient domestic economy. In these cases, the Nifty Small Cap 100 index recovered by an average of 64% in the following fiscal year. The brokerage advises investors to focus on selective small-cap stocks rather than broad index exposure.

SMIFS highlights companies with strong domestic demand, pricing power to absorb rising input costs, and visible earnings growth over the next two to three years. This strategy aims to balance growth potential with a valuation cushion, providing a margin of safety amid current market volatility.

SMIFS recognises near-term challenges such as elevated crude prices, logistics disruptions, and working capital pressures. These factors are already reflected in current stock prices. However, the report notes that patient investors who buy quality stocks at distressed valuations have historically been rewarded in the Indian market.

Advertisement

SMIFS underscores the importance of a curated investment approach focused on structural strengths rather than broad small-cap exposure. This strategy is designed to navigate the current cost environment while positioning investors for recovery as economic conditions improve.

The Nifty Small Cap 250 index’s correction is driven by external shocks and inflationary pressures. Yet, the resilience of the domestic economy and targeted policy measures provide a foundation for recovery. SMIFS recommends selective stock picking based on fundamental strengths to capitalise on potential gains in the coming years.

Top picks from SMIFS includes names like Samhi Hotels Ltd (Target Price: Rs 610), Awfis Space Solutions Ltd (Target Price: Rs 625), Anant Raj Ltd (Target Price: Rs 849), Vikram Solar Ltd (Target Price: Rs 336), Swiggy Ltd (Target Price: Rs 490), KPIT Technologies Ltd (Target Price: Rs 1,200) for target prices between 70 and 350 per cent upside potential.

Its other key picks are Sky Gold & Diamonds (Target Price: Rs 540), Allied Blenders & Distillers (Target Price: Rs 672), Sobha (Target Price: Rs 1,820), BASF India (Target Price: Rs 5,202), Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (Target Price: Rs 768), Engineers India (Target Price: Rs 300), Zen Technologies (Target Price: Rs 610), Aegis Vopak Terminal (Target Price: Rs 220) and Data Patterns (Target Price: Rs 3,825).