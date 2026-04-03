Gold, Silver ETF rules change: How it affects Your portfolio & returns

Gold, silver ETFs: A key regulatory change effective April 1, 2026, has altered how gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are valued in India—directly impacting investors tracking returns, pricing efficiency, and portfolio allocation decisions. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new valuation framework that shifts ETF pricing closer to domestic market realities, marking a structural change in bullion investing.

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What has changed?

The biggest shift is in the benchmark used to calculate Net Asset Value (NAV). Gold and silver ETFs will now be valued using polled spot prices published by recognised Indian stock exchanges, replacing the earlier reliance on global benchmarks.

Until now, ETF valuations were linked to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) AM fixing prices, adjusted for currency conversion, customs duty, taxes, and other costs to derive domestic prices. This multi-layered process often created minor inefficiencies and variations in valuation.

With the new framework, ETF pricing is now directly anchored to domestic spot prices, eliminating multiple adjustments and improving accuracy.

Why this matters for investors

For investors, the change enhances transparency and comparability. Since all fund houses will follow a uniform valuation methodology, differences in NAV calculations across gold and silver ETFs are expected to narrow.

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This makes it easier to compare schemes based on actual performance metrics such as tracking error, expense ratio, and liquidity—rather than differences arising from valuation practices.

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Closer alignment with domestic prices

The new system ensures ETF prices better reflect local demand-supply dynamics, currency movements, and import duties. Earlier, global LBMA prices were the starting point, meaning domestic realities were only factored in later through adjustments.

Now, pricing originates within India’s regulated exchanges, making ETF valuations more relevant for domestic investors.

Impact on NAV and returns

While the fundamental driver of returns—underlying gold and silver prices—remains unchanged, the precision of NAV calculation improves under the new framework. This reduces the likelihood of small pricing mismatches between ETFs and physical bullion prices.

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Over time, this could lead to lower tracking errors, ensuring that ETF performance more closely mirrors actual commodity price movements.

Reduced pricing discrepancies

Historically, investors may have noticed slight return variations across gold or silver ETFs despite similar portfolios. These differences were partly due to varying valuation practices and adjustments.

A uniform spot-based pricing mechanism is expected to minimise such discrepancies, leading to more consistent performance across schemes.

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What should you focus on now?

With valuation becoming standardised, investors should shift attention to core efficiency metrics, including:

Tracking error

Expense ratio

Liquidity and trading volumes

Fund size and replication efficiency

These factors will play a bigger role in differentiating ETFs going forward.

It is important to note that this is a valuation reform, not a change in investment strategy. Gold ETFs will continue to act as a hedge against inflation and global uncertainty, while silver ETFs will remain more volatile and tactically driven.