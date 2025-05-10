India-Pakistan ceasefire: Congress demands all-party meet with PM Modi, special Parliament session

The Congress party has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The ceasefire, effective from 5 PM today, was confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. With both nations halting military actions, Congress stresses the importance of a collective political approach to ensure effective communication and strategising among all parties involved.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In addition to the call for an all-party meeting, Congress demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the significant events of the past 18 days, starting with the Pahalgam terror attack. The opposition party emphasises the necessity for transparency and unified resolve in addressing these developments. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated, "In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for the prime minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence."

In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for -



1. The PM to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence



2. A special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last eighteen… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 10, 2025

The ceasefire announcement was first made by US President Donald Trump on Saturday evening. The announcement was made after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart earlier today.

Advertisement

Misri confirmed that the two sides agreed to cease all military actions across all domains, including land, sea, and air, from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Misri added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours." This marks a significant de-escalation of tensions along the border.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so." This statement reinforces India's commitment to combating terrorism while supporting the ceasefire agreement. The planned discussions on 12th May are expected to further solidify this diplomatic progress.

Advertisement

In Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, stating, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity." His comments reflect Pakistan's position on maintaining regional stability while upholding its national interests.