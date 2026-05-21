'India produced 10 MMT diesel against 8 MMT demand in April': Centre urges no panic buying

India produced 10 million metric tonnes (MMT) of diesel last month against a consumption of about 8 MMT, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said on May 21, urging consumers not to resort to panic buying despite a spike in demand at retail fuel outlets.

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"Last month we had 10 MMT production of diesel, consumption is about 8 MMT, request consumers to not indulge in panic buying," Sharma said.

She added that fuel supplies at retail outlets remain adequate, though pumps have witnessed a sharp increase in purchases over the past few days.

"All petrol pumps have 2-3 days of petrol, diesel supply, pumps seeing 20-25% jump in demand, which could affect supply," Sharma said.

The government has also directed state authorities to ensure bulk and commercial buyers procure fuel through designated channels instead of retail outlets.

"Letters have been issued to state authorities that bulk, commercial should go to state level nodal officers of OMCs and not retail pumps," she said.

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On LPG availability, Sharma said India remains dependent on imports but domestic consumers are unlikely to face significant inconvenience.

"We are an import dependent country, 60% LPG is imported, inconvenience to the domestic consumers is minimum," she said.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to uninterrupted energy supplies, Sharma said, "India's energy security is of utmost importance, OMCs and Govt will do everything possible to supply adequately."