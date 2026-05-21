IRB Infra, Vodafone Idea, BEL shares: Price targets, stop loss, outlook and more

IRB Infra, Vodafone Idea, BEL: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers, IRB Infra, Vodafone Idea and BEL

featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 21, 2026. Nilesh Jain, VP and Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

IRB Infra

Advertisement

Related Articles

Caller Satya has a query on IRB Infra. Can he buy more after Q4 earnings?

Jain said the stock has risen for the second straight session. If one wants to make a fresh entry, then buy on decline. Rs 22.5 to Rs 23 can be a good entry point. Stop loss is at Rs 22. Price Target for the stock is Rs 26 to Rs 28.

BEL

Caller Ananya has a query on BEL stock. If taking a long term view, the counter has the potential to reach till Rs 380 to Rs 400. One should not buy for the short term.

Vodafone Idea

Good set up for Vodafone Idea. It can hit Rs 14 in a day or two. In the long term, it can reach till Rs 18-Rs 20. Stop loss can be fixed at Rs 12.8. From the positional perspective, the stock can go to Rs 16-Rs 18 mark.

Advertisement

Here's how you too can participate: Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV)

Are you confused about where to invest, how to invest, or how to build and structure your portfolio? You too can participate in the show to get answers to stock specific queries:-

-WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-YouTube comments section:

- Log on to YouTube of Business Today channel

Advertisement

-Then go to the daily calls live under LIVE segment on YouTube, and use the comment section there to send us your queries.

- Also, direct link to search Daily Calls on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessToday/streams

-BTTV's top market experts will be happy to guide you on your stock queries.

When and where to watch Daily Calls on BTTV

- LIVE streaming time: Every trading day 12 pm

- On YouTube, https://www.businesstoday.in, Business Today X handle - https://x.com/business_today and Business Today Facebook page -

https://www.facebook.com/BusinessToday/

About the show

- Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions

-You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.

(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)