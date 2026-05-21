ITC Ltd has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday. The diversified conglomerate reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5469.74 crore for Q4, down 72 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs 19807.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, the net profit climbed 9 per cent from Rs 5018.45 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 23821.48 crore, a 16.9 per cent jump from Rs 20376.36 crore in the same period last year.

Gross revenue from the sale of products and services clocked in at Rs 23625.69 crore, up from Rs 20176.41 crore a year ago.

ITC dividend 2026

The ITC board has recommended final dividend of 8 per share of 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Added to the interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share declared in January, the total dividend for the financial year stands at Rs 14.50 per share. T

The company has fixed Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as the record date. The payout will be credited between July 24, 2026, and July 29, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



Q4 performance

Advertisement

Consolidated segment revenue from FMCG-cigarettes soared to Rs 11951.72 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 9228.66 crore in the corresponding three months last year.

The FMCG-Others segment also showed a healthy uptick, bringing in Rs 6352.41 crore versus Rs 5503.33 crore a year ago.

However, the Paperboards, paper & packaging business was relatively muted, posting a marginal increase in revenue to Rs 2228.61 crore against Rs 2188.69 crore last year. Meanwhile, the Agri-Business segment saw a dip, reporting revenues of Rs 3166.65 crore, down from Rs 3694.64 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

“Consequently, the Gross Revenue from sale of products and services & Excise duty for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 and value of inventory as at 31st March, 2026 reflect the impact of sharp increase in Excise duty and are not strictly comparable with those of the previous periods,” the company’s exchange filing said.