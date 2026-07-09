India renews lobbying deal with Trump ally Jason Miller for Rs 17 crore

India has renewed its lobbying contract in the United States with SHW Partners LLC, the firm headed by Jason Miller, a former top campaign spokesman and long-time communications adviser to US President Donald Trump, according to filings made under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The new contract was signed by the Indian Embassy in Washington on April 24 this year and will remain in force until April 23, 2027. Under the agreement, SHW Partners will receive $150,000 (Rs 1.42 crore) every month, taking the annual contract value to $1.8 million (Rs 17.1 crore).

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Firm To Continue Policy Outreach

The filings show SHW Partners was first hired by the Indian Embassy last year, days after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the contract, the firm provides strategic advice, tactical planning, and government relations support on policy matters before the US government, Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and other stakeholders as required.

The latest disclosures show India has renewed the arrangement for another term to continue policy outreach and government relations work in the US.

Calls With Top Trump Officials

A review of SHW's outreach filings shows Jason Miller held at least a dozen phone calls with senior Trump administration officials between January 25 and February 2 this year.

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These included US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

India and the US announced the framework for an interim bilateral trade agreement on February 2 following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

The disclosures covering November 2025 to April this year also show regular conversations with Greer and Bessent, who were involved in trade negotiations and Treasury matters, including the sanctions waiver related to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

In March and April, Miller also spoke five times with Francis Brooke, the Acting Assistant Secretary of International Affairs at the Treasury Department. The filings further show he met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor three times between November and December 2025.

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Who Is Jason Miller?

Before the 2024 US election, Miller served as an adviser on Donald Trump's unsuccessful 2020 re-election campaign and was previously a chief spokesman during Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign. He also worked on Senator Ted Cruz's presidential campaign.

Lobbying is legal in the United States, with firms representing foreign governments required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and periodically disclose their activities.

(With inputs from PTI)