TCS Q1 FY27 results: Rs 12 per share interim dividend announced; check record date

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share while reporting its Q1 FY27 earnings.

In a regulatory filing, the IT major said its Board of Directors approved the audited standalone and consolidated interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each.

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The company has fixed Wednesday, July 15, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.

Eligible shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members or as beneficial owners in the records of the depositories as on the record date will receive the dividend.

The interim dividend will be paid on Friday, July 31, 2026, TCS said in the exchange filing.

Q1 FY27 earnings

The IT major reported a 4.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for Q1 FY27. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 13,349 crore as against Rs 12,760 crore in the year-ago period.

The IT bellwether's revenue from operations climbed 13.93 per cent to Rs 72,275 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 63,437 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, "Q1 FY27 reflects continued growth momentum and the strength of our strategic positioning, despite geopolitical and macro-economic headwinds. We delivered a strong order book of $9.5 billion, including a marquee AI-led transformation deal with SKF, while continuing to add clients across key revenue bands and scaling our AI business to a $2.6 billion annualised revenue run rate."

TCS reported a total workforce of 5,93,798 employees as of June 30, 2026. The company's last twelve months (LTM) attrition rate in its IT services business stood at 13.6 per cent during the quarter.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, TCS shares settled 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 2,047.75 on BSE.