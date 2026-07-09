Adani Enterprises shares gain as group forays into low-carbon chemical production 

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, rose nearly 2% on Thursday after a Reuters report said it has joined hands with French clean-technology firm Dioxycle to develop and scale low-carbon chemical production in India, marking the Adani Group's entry into the sector.

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Subsequently, Adani Enterprises stock surged 2% to a high of Rs 3104 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 3047.05. Market cap of the Adani firm zoomed to Rs 4.17 lakh crore. Later, the Adani Group stock ended 1.26% higher at Rs 3085.30.

The large cap stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 51 per cent in three months and zoomed 37% this year.

Adani Enterprises clocked volumes of 1.53 lakh shares today.

The partnership will begin with the development of a pilot facility to manufacture formic acid using renewable energy and captured carbon dioxide, with the companies planning to scale up the project for commercial production at a later stage.

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As part of the collaboration, Adani Enterprises and Dioxycle will also evaluate opportunities to produce other low-carbon chemicals that help reduce industrial emissions across multiple sectors, according to a joint statement.

Formic acid and its derivatives are widely used in industries such as textiles, agriculture and manufacturing. The companies said the initiative is designed to showcase how captured carbon dioxide can be transformed into high-value industrial chemicals through clean energy-powered processes, supporting the transition to more sustainable manufacturing.