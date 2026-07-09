Nissan Tekton launched in India at ₹10.49 lakh; check variants, key features

Nissan has launched the new Tekton midsize SUV in India at an introductory price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to ₹18.59 lakh. The Tekton is the Japanese carmaker's second launch in India this year and will be manufactured at its global partner Renault's Chennai plant for both the domestic market and exports.

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The Tekton is available with two turbo-petrol engine options. The entry-level T160 is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and is priced between ₹10.49 lakh and ₹16.49 lakh. The more powerful T280, which produces 163hp and 280Nm, is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Prices for the T280 range start at ₹14.99 lakh and extend to ₹18.59 lakh.

The Nissan Tekton enters the fiercely contested midsize SUV segment, taking on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor among others.

The new SUV comes with dual digital displays, Google built-in with Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play integration, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and a 700-litre boot space. Safety equipment includes six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera and a suite of Level 2 ADAS features.

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Nissan says the Tekton draws design inspiration from the Patrol SUV, although it has been developed for global markets under the company's "One Car, One World" programme. Exports are planned for markets including the Middle East and Africa.

Bookings for the Nissan Tekton are now open across the company's dealership network and online channels. The SUV joins Nissan's growing India line-up as the brand looks to strengthen its presence in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment.