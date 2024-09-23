India reports 1st Mpox strain that triggered WHO alert: Symptoms, prevention, all the details

India has reported its first case of Mpox Clade 1b, the strain linked to the World Health Organization’s public health emergency alert. The case was reportedly confirmed in Kerala’s Malappuram district, according news reports.

The patient with the Clade 1b strain is a 38-year-old male patient from Kerala who tested positive last week, the reports further claimed. The patient, who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates, is currently in stable condition.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a zoonotic disease transmitted through direct contact with infectious skin lesions or contaminated objects like clothing or linens. The Kerala case marks the second detection of Mpox in India since the WHO declared it a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

An earlier case in New Delhi involved a 26-year-old male from Haryana who tested positive for the West African Clade 2 strain, which was not covered under the WHO’s emergency alert. The patient was reportedly discharged on Saturday.

In light of the recent cases, the Union Health Ministry has directed all states and Union Territories to enhance their public health preparedness, focusing on the screening and testing of suspected Mpox cases across the country.

What is Mpox?

According to a bulletin released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox but with less clinical severity. The World Health Organization declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) twice—first in July 2022 and again in August 2024 due to the rising number of global cases.

What are symptoms?

Once an individual contracts Mpox, symptoms generally appear within 14 days. Initial signs include fever, headache, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes, particularly in the neck and armpits, as explained by a consultant physician. These early symptoms last for one to four days before more severe signs, such as skin lesions, begin to develop.

The characteristic skin lesions, often confused with chickenpox, typically emerge over the face, trunk, arms, and legs. What distinguishes Mpox from chickenpox is the location of these lesions, which frequently appear on the palms and soles. In more severe cases, lesions can also occur in the genital area, along with painful swelling of lymph nodes in the groin. Additionally, Mpox can cause oral ulcers and, in rare cases, conjunctival damage.

How does one prevent it?

With the global outbreak of Mpox, health experts emphasize the importance of monitoring trends and taking precautions. Mpox spreads primarily through skin-to-skin contact. Avoiding close and sexual contact with anyone showing symptoms is key to preventing transmission.