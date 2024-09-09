Mpox in India: Health Ministry strengthens defence, asks states and UTs to intensify screening, contact tracing

The Centre on September 9 has issued a directive over the mpox outbreak and suggested screening, testing, and contact tracing of all suspected patients.
The Union Health Ministry announced on Monday that a single case of the mpox virus has been detected in India, linked to international travel. Contact tracing is underway to assess any broader impact. The government clarified that this case is not connected to the global public health emergency declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the mpox outbreak.
What the advisory suggests
Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra issued a formal advisory to all states and union territories, urging them to enhance surveillance and testing measures. The ministry reassured the public that there is no cause for undue concern. India remains prepared to manage isolated cases, with robust measures in place to contain any potential risk.
NCDC guidelines
As per the surveillance strategy shared by NCDC early detection of mpox cases is a priority. The strategy includes guidelines for laboratory testing, clinical management protocols, and infection control measures. The key stakeholders in surveillance are NACO, IDSP, points of entries (PoEs), hospitals (derma OPDs, RTI/STI clinics, antenatal clinics & pediatric OPDs) and the designated lab network.
Mass vaccination not needed
According to the NCDC guidelines: Three vaccines are currently licensed for mpox:
1) Modified vaccinia Ankara-BN (e.g., MVA-BN or JYNNEOS, Imvamune or Imvanex), a 2-dose 3rd generation smallpox vaccine that is a highly-attenuated replication-deficient vaccinia virus vaccine, approved in the USA, Canada and Europe;
2) LC16-KMB (licensed in Japan)
3) OrthopoxVac (licensed in the Russian Federation).
Contagious factor
Amid the global outbreak of mpox, a US CDC report shows that, unlike Covid-19, the virus (MPXV) does not easily spread through the air. The findings suggest that “travelling on a flight with a person with mpox does not appear to constitute an exposure risk or warrant routine contact tracing activities”.
However, the CDC recommends that people with mpox infections must isolate and delay travel until they are no longer infectious. The CDC also pointed out that irrespective of variants, the findings apply to MPXV and both clade I and clade II mpox spread in the same ways.
Advisory from WHO
The Union Health Ministry’s proactive steps come in the wake of the WHO’s decision to declare mpox a PHEIC. The WHO's September 3, 2024, report indicate that mpox cases have been reported in 121 member states with a total of 102,997 laboratory-confirmed cases and 186 probable cases as of July 31, 2024.
